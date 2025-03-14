LATAM Airlines February 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for February 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 4.4% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK). This growth was mainly driven by a 9.1% increase in the company’s international operations. LTM’s revenue passenger kilometers increased 3.1% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 83.3% from 84.4% in February 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported more than 6.5 million passengers, an increase of 1.8% year over year.

Apart from LTM, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers recently are Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT.

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for February 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.6 million in February 2025, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in February was higher than the January reading of 12.4 million.

The February load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 71,360 flights in February 2025. This marks an improvement from the prior month wherein growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 Boeing BA delayed deliveries.

Allegiant’s scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) in January 2025 rose 7.4% from the year-ago levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service jumped 9.9% year over year.

Despite this traffic growth, capacity expanded even more significantly by 9.9%, which led to a slight decline in the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) to 78.8% from 80.7% in the prior year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.