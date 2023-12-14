LATAM Airlines expects record earnings in 2024

Recasts on earnings forecasts

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN projected on Thursday record earnings for next year of between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion.

The metric, measured in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR), would top the maximum expected for this year of $2.5 billion.

The airline also expects passenger growth of between 12% and 14% next year, topping 2019's growth rate within the first quarter.

Passenger growth, as measured in the metric of available seat kilometers, is also expected to increase between 7% and 9% in the Brazil domestic market, the carrier added.

The group's cargo subsidiaries expect growth of between 10% to 12% in their operations, as measured in available ton kilometers, next year.

LATAM also estimates it will close 2024 with net leverage of between 1.8x and 2.0x, "which represents an approximate 50% reduction from its leverage level following its successful exit from the Chapter 11 restructuring process," the carrier said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.