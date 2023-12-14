News & Insights

Commodities

LATAM Airlines expects record earnings in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

December 14, 2023 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Recasts on earnings forecasts

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN projected on Thursday record earnings for next year of between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion.

The metric, measured in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR), would top the maximum expected for this year of $2.5 billion.

The airline also expects passenger growth of between 12% and 14% next year, topping 2019's growth rate within the first quarter.

Passenger growth, as measured in the metric of available seat kilometers, is also expected to increase between 7% and 9% in the Brazil domestic market, the carrier added.

The group's cargo subsidiaries expect growth of between 10% to 12% in their operations, as measured in available ton kilometers, next year.

LATAM also estimates it will close 2024 with net leverage of between 1.8x and 2.0x, "which represents an approximate 50% reduction from its leverage level following its successful exit from the Chapter 11 restructuring process," the carrier said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.