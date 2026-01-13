LATAM Airlines December 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for December 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 10.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 13.9% increase in the international operations, along with 11.9% growth in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity. Moreover, 10 new routes were launched in December, which include two long-haul international routes: Santiago–Buenos Aires (Ezeiza)–Miami and Guayaquil–New York.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 10.5% year over year in December, with the domestic market in LATAM Airlines Brazil reporting 12.4% year-over-year growth. The consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for December 2025 fell to 84.5% from 84.8% in December 2024.

In December 2025, LATAM Airlines transported 7.9 million passengers, an increase of 7.6% year over year. Also, in 2025, LATAM Airlines transported 87.4 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 6.6% year over year.

During 2025, total eight destinations were launched, which include Fernando de Noronha, Curaçao and Tucuman, among others. At present, LATAM Airlines serves 160 passenger destinations across 27 countries. In 2025, the five routes with the highest number of daily flights were: Cusco–Lima; Sao Paulo (Congonhas)–Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont); Bogota–Medellin; Arequipa–Lima; and Brasília–Sao Paulo (Congonhas).

December 2025 Traffic of Another Airline Company

Apart from LATAM Airlines, another airline company that has reported traffic numbers for December 2025 is Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

European carrier, Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for December2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 14.5 million in December2025, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in December was much more than the November reading of 13.8 million, highlighting continued momentum toward the end of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor stood at 92% in December 2025, remaining unchanged both year over year and month over month, which underscores stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services.

RYAAY operated more than 82,000 flights in December 2025. This marks an improvement from 78,000 flights operated in November2025, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers (traffic up 9% y/y) in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. As a result, RYAAY is now the world’s leading low-fare airline in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst.

During the first half of fiscal 2026, RYAAY’s traffic grew 3% year over year to 119 million passengers. Given the aforesaid encouraging backdrops, Ryanair has unveiled its raised traffic outlook for fiscal 2026 (concurrent with its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release on Nov. 3, 2025). Ryanair now expects its fiscal 2026 traffic to grow by more than 3% to 207 million passengers (prior view: 206 million), owing to earlier than expected Boeing BA deliveries and solid demand during the first half of fiscal 2026.

