LATAM Airlines April 2026 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for April 2026.

LATAM Airlines reported an 8.3% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by an 11.6% increase in international operations, a 6% increase in domestic operations of LATAM Airlines’ affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, along with a 4% increase in capacity offered by LATAM Airlines Brazil.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), grew 7% year over year, owing to growth across all segments. International traffic rose 10.8%, followed by domestic markets of LATAM Airlines’ affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru with 3.3% growth, and LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic traffic reporting year-over-year growth of 2%.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor fell 1.1 percentage points to 82.3% in April 2026.

In April 2026, LATAM Airlines transported 6.9 million passengers, an increase of 2.8% year over year. So far this year, LATAM Airlines has transported 29.79 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 7.6% year over year.

LTM’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

LATAM Airlines currentlycarries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of LTM have gained 31% in the past year, outperforming the 11.7% increase of the Zacks Airline industry.

LTM Stock’s One-Year Price Comparison

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April 2026 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for April 2026 are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings reported robust traffic numbers for April 2026 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in April.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In April, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 16.7% year over year. RPM also improved 16.7% year over year. Since traffic growth has matched capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) for April 2026 remained flat at 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for April 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.3 million in April 2026, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in April was much more than the March reading of 15.8 million, the February reading of 13.3 million and the January reading of 12.7 million, highlighting continued momentum from the beginning of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) remained flat year over year as well as sequentially at 93% in April 2026, reflecting stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services. However, it improved from the load factor of 92% reported in February 2026 and 91% reported in January 2026.

RYAAY operated more than 1,08,000 flights in April 2026. This marks an improvement from 88,000 flights operated in March 2026, 75,000 flights operated in February 2026 and 73,000 flights operated in January2026, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers (traffic up 9% year over year) in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. As a result, RYAAY is now the world’s leading low-fare airline in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, RYAAY’s traffic grew 4% year over year to 166.5 million passengers.

Given the aforesaid encouraging backdrops, Ryanair has unveiled its raised traffic outlook for fiscal 2026 (concurrent with its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release on Jan. 26, 2026). Ryanair now expects its fiscal 2026 traffic to grow 4% to 208 million passengers (prior view: 207 million), owing to earlier than expected Boeing BA deliveries and solid demand during the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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