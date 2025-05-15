LATAM Airlines April 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for April 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 6.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). This growth was mainly driven by a 10% increase in the company’s international operations. During the month, a new international route from Fortaleza in Brazil to Lisbon in Portugal was launched, further strengthening connectivity between South America and Europe.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 9.9% year over year. As traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the consolidated load factor — the percentage of seats filled by passengers — rose 2.3 percentage points from April 2024 to 83.4% in April 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported more than 6.7 million passengers, an increase of 7.6% year over year. Year to date, LATAM Airlines has transported nearly 28 million passengers across its network.

LATAM Airlines currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

April 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for April 2025 are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings reported traffic numbers for April 2025 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in April.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In April, available seat miles (ASM: a measure of capacity) increased 5.2% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 5.5% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor rose to 86.8% from 86.6% in April 2024.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for April 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.3 million in April 2025, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in April was higher than the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The April load factor of 93% improved 1% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. While the April load factor was in line with the month of March, it was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 103,000 flights in April 2025. This marks an improvement from 84,000 flights operated in March 2025 and 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

