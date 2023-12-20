News & Insights

LATAM adds 5 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners to order book

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

December 20, 2023 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry and Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN has placed an order for five Boeing 787s, it said on Wednesday, adding more of the widebody aircraft meant for long-haul or larger capacity flights to its book.

The carrier, in a joint statement with Boeing BA.N and engine maker GE GE.N, did not specify which model of the 787 it had ordered, though it referenced the more-common 787-9's carrying capacity.

The aircraft will use GE's GEnX engines, making LATAM the first airline in South America to use them. LATAM's current Dreamliners use Rolls-Royce's Trent 1000 turbofans, though durability issues grounded several planes in 2018.

"Increasing the Boeing 787 fleet size will allow (LATAM) to operate with two different engine models, known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact, in a complementary way," CFO Ramiro Alfonsin said in the statement.

The parties did not name the price tag for the order.

Last year, LATAM emerged from pandemic-related bankruptcy proceedings with an $8 billion reorganization plan. It now expects record earnings in 2024 as passenger numbers grow and its debt load lightens.

