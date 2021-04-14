Lasting Luggage: Sara Banks's Journey to Stylish Travel

Sara Banks, founder of SteamLine Luggage, is designing a new era of stylish luggage.

While working in the fashion industry, Sara noticed a serious gap in the market—fashionable suitcases. With a strong travel bug and entrepreneurial spirit, she set out to design a solution.

SteamLine produces beautiful handmade luggage that elevates the way the world thinks and feels about travel. Since its launch, SteamLine has been featured in travel magazines, collaborated with famous designers such as Kate Spade and Alice + Olivia, and retailed high-end stores like The Line and Neiman Marcus.

We asked Sara about her success in marrying her two passions—travel and fashion—and the lessons she has learned through imposter syndrome, motherhood, and building her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on SteamLine Luggage?

A:SteamLine was born from a lack of stylish luggage at the time. Back in 2008, I was working in the fashion industry selling multi-purpose travel wear and accessories, and doing a lot of trade shows. Busy buyers fly in and out of trade shows as quickly as possible, so they were always with their suitcases. I stood all day at a booth and would watch women buyers walk around these shows with very fashionable coats and handbags, but carrying boring black nylon luggage. I remember thinking that the suitcase always betrayed the rest of the image. As your largest-seen accessory, your luggage should be beautiful and enhance your overall look. SteamLine started to brew from this moment onward.

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: Really, my goal is to encourage a traveler’s curious mindset at home and abroad, to create cultural bridges, and to explore the world elegantly, gracefully, and imaginatively. When people travel, get out of their comfort zones, and learn quietly, gracefully, and with open curiosity to other cultures, we can build bridges between those who are different from ourselves. I want our luggage to serve as a reminder of how we can travel, as a special thoughtful event and process, not just bucket-list ticking.

Q: What makes SteamLine Luggage different from other companies in the space?

A: It is beautiful and handmade—a travel accessory you can be proud of. And with our refurbishment program, we want you to have your luggage for life. It is a modern-day heirloom that can be passed down through generations. Because it’s decorative, it can also be used for stylish home organization, closet storage, or a memory trousseau for the souvenirs from big chapters in life like college, wedding planning and a baby’s first year. There is no other luggage now that holds the value of a very practical, functional keepsake.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: We travelled a lot when I was a kid. When I was seven we moved to England from Northern Wisconsin. It was a big change and I have more fond memories of that year than most of childhood. But it wasn’t an easy transition. We were teased a lot in the beginning and we didn’t even have a language barrier! I think that I learned early on to respect people for their differences. It was a value my parents always taught. I really believe we can learn so much from listening to others with an open mind. I am not one for hierarchical leadership and I really believe that everyone can add to a project, business, or conversation. Now, as a mom of four young boys with a steadfast travel bug, I strongly believe in a good work-life balance—we all should enjoy our family and friends, our work, and our adventures. Time goes so quickly, and honoring different aspects of life fully makes it feel that much longer.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Not at all! Entrepreneurship is such a buzz word now (and wonderfully so!), but it wasn't something I ever thought about at the time. I definitely wasn’t inclined to work for anyone else and have always been stubbornly independent. I had two passions at the time: travel and timeless fashion. When I saw the niche in the market, SteamLine Luggage was the opportunity to marry the two.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting your company?

A: I wish I would have brought someone on immediately to help with finances. This is not my forte. While I was busy with product development, branding, route to markets, sales, and marketing, I didn’t have as keen eye on expenses and margin, and didn’t pay myself for a long time. Our financial director has been transformative. I only wish I had done this immediately.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Becoming a mother! It’s involved working through maternity leaves, sleep deprivation, and caring about both things deeply. Navigating motherhood and business has been by far the hardest and most rewarding part of the journey.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: The imposter syndrome is real and “fake it till you make it” is a great motto. I think when I get into a really sticky spot, I gather information from those around me, I lean in for advice, then digest and trust my gut. But I won’t deny there is a bit of finger crossing at work in the background!

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Oh my gosh, so many times. But ultimately you have to love what you do. Sometimes, I just think about the life I have been given and think about where else I would really rather be. And usually, there is nowhere! I practice a lot of gratitude and that generally sets me back on track.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: This is something I need to be better at. Sometimes it feels like successes drip-feed in. We get excited about a great collaboration we have on the cards, and we will say, “wait until it goes into production,” or “wait until it gets launched,” or “wait until it sells out.” And then the enthusiasm for the success has waned a little. I do find that setting clear goals helps measure benchmarks and celebrate successes along the way. We have started setting better SMART goals. Doing so gives us a roadmap to the future and serves as a good look back from where we came. And then we can say, “Wow! Look at all we have accomplished!”

In terms of celebrating everyday wins, we have started sharing one personal and one professional “win” in our core group calls. It has had great results, as it forces us to reflect on something to boast about for the week and we also get to share something about our personal lives that we might not have known about each other. In this remote working environment, this has had a huge impact in bringing us closer together and working from a positive mindset.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: Authentic leadership is about radical self-awareness, knowing our strengths and limitations, and owning them. It also means knowing there is strength is showing vulnerability—acknowledging when to ask for help, leaning into others to help make decisions, and, above all, having a strong moral compass along with self-compassion.

I cannot even stress how important a strong support network is. It is vital to a work-life balance, and it is vital to making everything work smoothly. It is so much easier to take chances and go after things when you have the support from others around you. Empowering others is perhaps one of the best things we can do as leaders. Followed, that is, by generously giving credit where credit is due.

Q: What’s next for you and SteamLine Luggage?

A: As soon as the world reopens completely and it is safe to travel, we are going to pick up where we left off at the beginning of the pandemic and hit the international road with our family—four boys ages eight, six, four, and one. And I really hope we will be incorporating a company trip for another photo and video shoot—somewhere exotic! We did this in Kenya in 2019 and much of our team joined us. It was the best two weeks for many of us—absolutely memorable for life.

