Last Week's ETF Asset Flow Winner: Dividend Investing

Dividend investing is in vogue amid huge volatility and uncertainty caused by the banking crisis. This is especially true as dividend stocks and ETFs are major sources of consistent income for investors in any type of market though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation. These stocks tend to outperform in volatile markets and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio.

Inflows to dividend ETFs were noteworthy last week. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG and iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY hauled in about $2.66 billion, $2.54 billion and $2.08 billion in assets, respectively.

Investors bet big on stable companies that have a history of paying out profits to shareholders, hoping that will minimize immense losses across the broader market. Though cash-like treasuries are offering the highest income in over a decade, dividend-paying stocks are gaining appeal in a rising rate environment as bond ETFs underperform in a rising rate environment.

High-dividend ETFs mustered more assets than dividend aristocrats. Since higher rates are in place currently, investors may be interested in equities that have the potential to offer capital appreciation as well as benchmark-beating yields. After all, dividends are one of the ways to ride out the turbulent times.

Even if the stock or the fund falls, higher current income would go a long way in protecting investors’ total returns. After all, high-dividend ETFs provide investors avenues to make up for capital losses, if that happens at all.

On the other hand, dividend aristocrats are blue-chip dividend-paying companies with a long history of increasing dividend payments year over year. These generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty and act as a quality exposure. Additionally, aristocrats tend to skew the portfolio to less-volatile sectors and mature companies.

Intermediate U.S. Treasury ETFs: A Winner Too

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF ( IEF ) andSPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF ( SPTI ) amassed about $3.29 billion and $1.62 billion in assets last week. As bond yields dived due to a flight to safety, investors’ interest for intermediate bond ETFs increased.

The 10-year U.S. treasury yield slumped to 3.39% on Mar 17 from 3.55% recorded at the beginning of the week. Bets over less-hawkish Fed actions in the near term as well as risk-off trade sentiments (amid growing recessionary fears due to banking crisis) dragged down bond yields and favored inflows to the afore-mentioned bond ETFs.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG): ETF Research Reports

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.