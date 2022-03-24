Last Week of March to Roll Out Key Inflation Gauge

It will be a very busy week on Wall Street as March comes to a close, with plenty of fresh inflation data, consumer spending updates, and jobs data to unpack. Most importantly, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index will be due out on Thursday, which is commonly known as the Federal Reserve's primary inflation gauge. Meanwhile, weekly jobs data will be supplemented with nonfarm payrolls information for March, and job quits and openings for February.

There will also be quarterly reports from several corporations to digest. This includes Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), BlackBerry (BB), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), lululemon athletica (LULU), Lovesac (LOVE), Micron Technology (MU), and RH (RH).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Trade in good data is out on Monday, March 28.

Things will pick up on Tuesday, March 29, with the Case-Shiller national home price index, the FHFA national house price index, and the consumer confidence index on the docket. Job openings and quits will also be due out.

The ADP employment report, the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revision, data on gross domestic income, and fourth-quarter profits will be out on Wednesday, March 30.

Thursday, March 31 will be busy as ever, with initial and continuing jobless claims out before the open, as well as nominal personal income and nominal consumer spending. Also out before the open are the PCE price index for February, the Core PCE price index, data on real disposable income, and real consumer spending. Shortly after markets open, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be due out.

The jam-packed week will close out with a slew of economic indicators on Friday, April 1, including nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and labor-force participation rates in those aged 25 to 54. Also on tap is the final Markit manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, data on construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

