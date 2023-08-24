Last Week of August Features GDP, Employment Data

Next week brings the ADP employment report, as well as a gross domestic product (GDP) update. There is also a handful of notable earnings reports from companies including Best Buy (BBY), Broadcom (AVGO), Chewy (CHWY), Dollar General (DG), Nio (NIO), Salesforce.com (CRM), and UBS Group (UBS).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts off slow Monday, August 28, with no economic data scheduled.

Tuesday, August 29 will bring job openings, consumer confidence data, and the S&P Case-Shiller home price index.

Wednesday, August 30 features the ADP employment report, GDP data, pending home sales, retail inventories, and the goods trade balance.

The usual jobless claims are on tap Thursday, August 31, as well as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, personal income and spending data, and the Chicago business barometer.

Nonfarm payrolls, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index, and construction spending data are scheduled for Friday, September 1.

