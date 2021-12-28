Last-Minute Tips for Cutting Your Tax Loss

The deadline is approaching for many investors to capitalize on tax strategies to minimize their bills moving forward. The most important thing investors can do is capitalize before the end of the year and claim losses they have. Special deductions are given to those with losers outpacing winners, up to $3000. However, investors should be wary of wash rules that may penalize them for repurchases within a 30-day period. The other most important strategy is to actually pay off excess medical expenses. Special provisions will mitigate your tax losses if they reach a certain portion of your income. Deferring income could also be a way out but it could be a risky strategy because next year could be even better than 2021.

FINSUM: Now is the time to capitalize on bond market blues and sell off those useless-yieldless tickets to save on the tax bill.

