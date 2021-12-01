Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? Earn Extra Points Through Credit Card Shopping Portals

Image source: Getty Images

With the holidays quickly approaching, many shoppers are racing to buy gifts for loved ones. If you're still shopping you may be doing it online, from the comfort of your home. It's convenient and can save you time -- but don't miss out on earning more with your rewards credit card when you buy online. Using credit card shopping portals makes it easy to earn more rewards points. Here's how.

When you buy online, you might head straight to the retailer's website to get what you need. But you can also log into your credit card shopping portal and then do your shopping.

These portals let you buy from major brands while earning credit card rewards points, but these points are in addition to the rewards you'd earn just by using your card. If you've never used these portals before, you're missing out.

Here are a few of the major issuers' credit card shopping portals:

Chase cardholders can shop through the "Shop with Chase" area of the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.

Barclays cardholders can shop in the Barclaycard RewardsBoost portal.

Wells Fargo cardholders can use the Earn More Mall.

These portals are easy to use. You sign in and find a retailer, and the shopping portal directs you to the retailer's website to complete your purchases. Each company lists how many points you can earn, and earnings vary by retailer.

Your credit card may also help you save money

In addition to using shopping portals to earn bonus points, you may save money on your next purchase just by using your card -- some credit card issuers provide money-back offers, such as Amex Offers and Chase Offers. You can usually find them by logging into your credit card account through the issuer's website or mobile app. You'll see current offers available for participating brands.

Most card issuers require that you activate these offers first, so don't forget this step. Before activating, review the terms and conditions -- you may have to spend a certain amount of money or meet certain conditions. If you meet the terms of the offer, you earn money back as a statement credit.

If you shop online often, we also recommend learning more about cash back apps and browser extensions. A well-known cash back company that you may want to consider is Rakuten. For other ways to save money and spend less, check out our personal finance resources.

Credit card shopping portals and credit card offers are easy ways to earn additional rewards points and save money. Who doesn't love to save money during this busy time of year?

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.