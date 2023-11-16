Last-Minute Deal In Congress Temporarily Staves Off Government Shutdown

Congress has passed a stopgap appropriations bill that will temporarily fund the government into early 2024, a last-minute move that will keep the government open—and the economy flowing—through the holiday season.

The Senate agreed to a continuing resolution late Wednesday night that will split departments and agencies into subgroups with different funding deadlines: January 19 or February 2. The continuing resolution had passed the House on Tuesday after Speaker Mike Johnson relied on votes from Democratic members to counteract Republicans’ objections. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure before the existing deadline of Friday at midnight.

The current temporary spending bill funds certain departments—including Agriculture, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development—through January 19. Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, Homeland Security and State are among the departments funded through February 2.

Government Funding Still At Risk in 2024

This is the second time since September that lawmakers have passed a stopgap bill, and leaders have vowed they won’t do it again next year.

That means Congress will need to agree on two of the most contentious areas of spending: aid for the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Lawmakers had to exclude wartime aid from the past two stopgap bills in order to pass them. The issue will recur when Congress debates the 12 government appropriations bills in the new year.

Stopgap Bill Averts Disruptions For Now

The new spending bill briefly eases the threats posed by a government shutdown. Shutdowns can cause major disruptions in airport operations; benefits for Medicare, Social Security and housing; federal student loan servicing and certain disaster relief projects.

One reason for this: During a shutdown, some federal employees are furloughed. Many others are required to continue working without pay until after a deal has been reached. Unpaid workers are not incentivized to show up for work, and their absence can slow down government-related functions.

For example, past government shutdowns have led to increases in flight delays and cancellations because federal employees were calling out sick, knowing their workdays would be unpaid.

