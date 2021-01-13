Last Chance for 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Louis Navellier and McCall can help if you’re unsure about 2021 portfolio positioning … a remarkable performance guarantee … only one more day to join

If you’ve done your research and created a 2021 portfolio that reflects high-valuations … zero-percent interest rates … the Biden administration’s legislative priorities … the economic transition from “stay at home” to “get back to normal” … the slew of cutting-edge technologies that will shape the coming 12 months … and a fair amount of significant volatility …

Then wonderful!

Your portfolio sounds positioned for strong performance this year. We’re excited to keep you up to speed on the issues that will impact it here in the Digest.

However, most people aren’t in this position.

Not because they wouldn’t love to be so prepared — it’s just a matter of time.

Unless you work in investments, it’s incredibly difficult to find the hours needed to be fully informed on current trends and technologies, to identify related market-leading companies, to analyze their financial statements and valuation ratios, and then to factor all of this into a holistic, balanced portfolio.

And so, as the calendar turns the page, most of us allow “last year’s” portfolio to become “this year’s” portfolio without much analysis.

This can be financially dangerous — whether because it leads to direct losses, or because of the opportunity cost of missed gains.

As one example, think about the difference between Trump’s and Biden’s energy policies.

Trump was largely a proponent of fossil fuels and fracking. Biden campaigned on curbing, even eliminating, fracking, while focusing on a massive green energy overhaul, driven by billions — if not trillions — of dollars.

A portfolio engineered to capitalize on Trump’s energy plan would have massive holes compared to one created to reflect Biden’s initiatives.

Have you viewed your own portfolio through this type of lens?

If you haven’t had the time, but want to be deliberate about how to treat your wealth in the next 12 months, I’m going to point you toward a resource in today’s Digest …

Louis Navellier’s and Matt McCall’s Power Portfolio 2021.

It’s officially closing its doors to new subscribers tomorrow.

So, let’s take one last look at what this portfolio is — but most importantly to you, how it can help you protect and grow your wealth in 2021.

***What is the origin of the Power Portfolio, and what’s it designed to do?

In a nutshell, the Power Portfolio 2021 is a holistic, all-in-one collection of elite stocks, each one hand-selected based on its ability to generate wealth in 2021.

These aren’t necessarily buy-and-hold forever stocks. As we just saw with our energy example above, “forever” doesn’t always work, even with quality companies.

Instead, the Power Portfolio is a collection of stocks deliberately chosen due to their ability to make money for investors over coming four quarters.

With that quick summary behind us, let’s back up and provide a bit more context for newer Digest readers.

The origin of the Power Portfolio dates back to early September 2019 …

We had just come off of a painful August. The S&P pulled back 1.8% while the Nasdaq fell 2.6%. Those were the worst August performances for each respective index since 2015.

On top of that, the S&P had lost 3% in just two days.

Stocks were falling in the wake of a bad report on the U.S. manufacturing sector that had stoked recession fears. There was also negative news that corporate stock buybacks were slowing. And to top it all off, investor sentiment was still largely fearful thanks to the inverted yield curve from the summer.

***Given all this, our CEO, Brian Hunt put in calls to our InvestorPlace analysts, taking their temperature on the state of the markets

In his conversations, Brian noticed that two analysts in particular were not only unconcerned about the volatility, they remained decidedly bullish — Louis Navellier and Matt McCall.

Through greater discussion, Brian realized that Louis and Matt shared many of the same perspectives on 2020, despite having different market orientations.

You see, in the investment industry, there are two broad approaches to the markets — “bottom up” or “top down.” You might think of “bottom” as being “specific” and “top” as meaning “broad.”

With a “bottom up” approach, you start by screening for specific stocks poised to outperform. After finding candidates, you evaluate their broader sector to make sure you like the overall story.

With “top down,” you start with a broader market — is it undervalued? Does it have a strong growth story? If yes, that’s when you dig deeper to find the specific stocks best positioned to capitalize on that broad market strength.

Louis is a classic “bottom up” investor. He has objective criteria programmed into highly-advanced computer models that signal what to buy, when to buy it, and when to sell to collect the profits.

Matt is a classic “top down” investor. He starts by analyzing entire sectors poised for huge growth like autonomous vehicles, 5G, or Artificial Intelligence.

So, here were these two analysts with opposite market approaches, sharing the same bullish beliefs about 2020.

That gave Brian an idea …

Could we somehow combine Louis’ and Matt’s different investment styles to create a best-of-breed portfolio?

In other words, could Louis and Matt create a portfolio engineered for one purpose — crushing the markets over the 12 months of 2020?

Louis and Matt got together, discussed ideas and market perspectives, and realized there was a lot of overlap.

And so, they began a collaboration … joining together to identify a small handful of elite stocks operating within hypergrowth sectors — the “Power Portfolio.”

It was engineered as a “one-and-done” portfolio. In other words, once the service officially closed its doors to new subscribers a year ago, it would be fully locked-and-loaded, and launched.

That meant no waiting for the next monthly issue for a new pick. Subscribers would have received the portfolio’s entire list of diversified holdings up front, so once money was invested, there would be nothing more to do than sit back and watch.

But there was one final element of the Power Portfolio that made it like nothing I’d ever seen come out of the newsletter industry …

It came with a guarantee.

***Triple the Dow, or you get a free year of the service

Louis and Matt were so confident in their creation that they guaranteed its performance.

Specifically, if by the end of 2020, the Power Portfolio hadn’t shown at least triple the returns of the Dow Industrials, subscribers would get another year of the research service, free of charge.

So, how’d that guarantee turn out?

The Power Portfolio 2020 posted an official return that was not just 3X the Dow’s performance — it was roughly 6X.

Louis and Matt are looking to best this return in their Power Portfolio 2021. And as I write, they’re off to a strong start. While the Dow is up 3% since the official launch, the Power Portfolio 2021 is up an average of 8%.

In terms of diversification, I’m seeing allocations to health care/medical equipment, cloud technology, consumer/retail technology, emerging markets, green energy, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among other exposures. It’s 2021’s “best of the best” as Louis and Matt see it, engineered for massive outperformance.

Given this, the Power Portfolio 2021 comes with the same guarantee — if its return doesn’t 3X the return of the Dow Jones, then subscribers will get the following year’s Power Portfolio for no charge.

And what if Louis and Matt are totally wrong, a bear market rears its head, and the Dow is negative this year?

In that case, they guarantee you’ll see a positive return in the Power Portfolio — even if markets end the year down — or you get the next year’s portfolio for no cost.

Wrapping up, if you’ve done your homework and you’re feeling confident that your stocks are primed for 2021’s market conditions, good for you.

But if you’d like some help from two of the most successful, intelligent, money managers in the business, you have one more day to join them in the Power Portfolio 2021 before they close the service. Click here for more.

To end, we’ll let Louis describe what he’s looking for over the coming 12 months:

Matt and I don’t want you to do “average” this year, we want you to bring in extraordinary returns.

So, the Power Portfolio 2021 is our exclusive guide for positioning your portfolio to take advantage of all this year will have to offer investors.

If you’re interested in being a part of this exciting wealth-building journey, please click here.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg

