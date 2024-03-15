Last Chance! 3 Cryptos to Load Up On Before the Bitcoin Halving.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It looks like a great time to be looking for cryptos to buy. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been on an absolute tear over these past few months, and for good reason. As I’ve said many times before, 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the next major crypto bull run thanks to three key catalysts aligning: the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, and of course, expected rate cuts by the Fed.

Of these three, the halving is happening next month, and could provide a massive boost to Bitcoin’s price in the long run in combination with the supply constraints being caused by billions of dollars pouring into newly approved spot ETFs. While Bitcoin’s recent climb above $73,000 was admittedly rapid, and we may see some near-term corrections (as often happens ahead of halvings), I remain strongly bullish on the crypto space for the long-run.

In my view, this emerging altcoin season has the potential to send many small-cap cryptos surging well past their all-time highs. Now is an opportune time to load up on a select few I see as especially promising before their next leg higher.

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA-USD)

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA-USD) is a DeFi cryptocurrency project that aims to link the traditional finance world with the crypto industry. It is quite a small project with a market capitalization of just $132 million. However, the project’s Nexera Protocol serves as the connective tissue across the AllianceBlock technology stack. It enables unique business tokenization use cases, allowing traditional assets to be represented digitally on the blockchain.

AllianceBlock has also launched Nexera Finance, which caters to the needs of institutions and businesses. This project seeks to establish itself as a leading force in compliant tokenized finance, providing a bridge between traditional financial institutions and the crypto ecosystem. I believe it has good utility, given its relatively small market cap.

However, what gives me strong conviction here is the fact that AllianceBlock’s dilution potential in the long run is very low. Nexera’s max supply is 850 million and 90% of that is already in circulation. Very few low-cap utility cryptos have more than 20% of their supply in circulation already. This leads me to be bullish on this crypto’s prospects. I think it is one of the best DeFi cryptos to buy in the $150 million market cap range.

ARC (ARC-USD)

AI cryptos have been popping off one after another recently, and I am very bullish on the AI crypto space as a whole. ARC (ARC-USD) is one of these AI cryptos to buy that has yet to spike in this current environment. We’ve seen many AI cryptos breaking all-time highs even before the broader altcoin season kicked off, and I believe the AI crypto rally could continue gaining steam in the months ahead.

One of ARC’s main decentralized finance tools is Reactor, a user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) for Web3, smart contract, and protocol development. Reactor streamlines the development process, cuts costs, and eliminates human error by empowering individuals with the capabilities of a small team through enhanced functionality.

The Reactor software package contains a built-in ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), a proprietary programming language, error detection capabilities, an auto-compiler, and integration with award-winning artificial intelligence technology. Reactor can ingest, fork, edit, and map any smart contract code, deploying it across multiple blockchain networks including zkEVM.

As layer 2 solutions become more popular alongside the spotlight on AI cryptos, Arc is well-positioned to deliver strong gains from here, in my view. Of course, you still need to exercise prudent risk management as it currently trades with a market capitalization of just $94 million.

Creo Engine (CREO-USD)

I have to admit I’m not very bullish on crypto gaming projects overall, and I haven’t been for a while now. My view is that AI and layer 1 cryptos will strongly outperform gaming cryptos during this bull market rally. However, I do think there can be some outliers like Creo (CREO-USD) that buck the trend.

Creo is a crypto gaming project whose primary goal is to develop the best crypto gaming platform by offering users worldwide:

High-quality video Games with rich visuals, sound, and gameplay.

A Play-to-Earn System where players can earn token rewards.

A Secure Marketplace to buy and sell digital assets via blockchain tech.

It currently trades with a market cap of just $42 million, which is much lower than many of its peers in the crypto gaming sector. Creo also already has 13,471 holders, far more than many larger cryptos. Additionally, the team has been announcing various partnerships recently as well.

However, I’d offer a word of caution that crypto gaming projects tend to be highly-volatile and riskier bets. Creo needs to execute successfully on marketing to attract players at scale. Otherwise, potential selling pressure could arise given its tiny size. I’d recommend waiting for a better entry point since Creo has just spiked upwards in price. But for those willing to buy at these prices, there could still be upside ahead.

Small, low-volume cryptos

