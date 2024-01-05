Last Call For High Yields? Banks May Cut CD And Savings Rates As Inflation Cools 

Record-high yields on certificates of deposit—one bright spot for consumers amid high inflation—could taper off before 2025. The reason: a projected Federal Reserve rate cut that economists and analysts expect to see later this year.

In recent months the annual percentage yield (APY) on certificates of deposit, or CDs, and other savings products have reached highs not seen in more than a decade. As of January 5, some of the top one-year CDs had yields of almost 6%.

Much of that rate increase has been driven by the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting campaign of hiking the federal funds rate over the last two years.

As inflation slowed in 2023, the Fed paused its increases and, based on the December 12-13 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), indicated cuts could begin later this year. Upcoming Fed meetings to discuss this and other issues will take place at the end of January and in late March.

When Might Rates Go Down?

According to the minutes from the December meeting, released on January 3, updated projections “implied that a lower target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024.”

“The minutes imply the committee will likely hold rates steady in March but start preparing the markets for a cut later in the year should growth falter,” wrote Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, in an analyst note on January 3.

How Fed Rate Cuts Affect CD Rates And High-Yield Savings Accounts

Individual banks and credit unions set the rates on their own CDs and high-yield savings accounts, but the Fed’s actions have a strong influence on them.

When the Fed started raising its interbank lending rate in 2022, the interest on consumer loan products, such as mortgages, began to increase. This eventually enabled banks to turn around and offer depositors big rates on CDs by 2023. In general, banks make money from interest on loans and pay out money through interest on deposit accounts.

The national rate for a 12-month CD jumped to 1.86% as of December 18, 2023, according to the latest data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That rate is the highest for all of 2023 and for every year dating back to 2009, based on the FDIC’s oldest data available online.

Should I Lock In a CD Rate Now?

There is still time to capture a high-yielding CD or savings product, as Fed rate cuts have yet to occur. Also, once the Fed does take action on rates, there will be a lag before that affects consumer savings products.

“The general rule of thumb is that consumer deposit rates peak a few months after the Fed starts cutting rates,” says Arijit Roy, head of consumer segment and solutions at U.S. Bank.

“Since we are still a little unsure about the Fed’s actions in the next two quarters, CD rates should generally stay high through the first half of the year.”

In fact, it might take even longer than initially expected. Following the last FOMC meeting in December, the market projected rate cuts beginning in March 2024. But that meeting’s minutes implied otherwise, saying economic uncertainty could “evolve in a manner that would make further increases in the target range appropriate.”

Bottom Line

If the Fed does indeed hold its rates steady, CD yields should stay elevated for some time—good news if you’re looking for a low-risk place to park extra cash or that tax refund you may be expecting. Just be sure to deposit your money at an FDIC-insured institution and keep an eye on any CD restrictions, such as minimums, maximums and any early-withdrawal penalties.

