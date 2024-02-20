Last Call! 7 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Explode in Value

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The article lists seven small-cap stocks for those looking for opportunities that promise exponential return potential. From innovative biotech firms to edgy technology providers, small-cap stocks are making waves in various industries, offering the chance to capitalize on their leads. Read more to delve into the strategies of seven such small-cap stocks poised to skyrocket in value.

From the first revolutionizing financial services for the underbanked to the second groundbreaking partnership in lupus treatment development, each of these top small-cap stocks has a unique edge in innovation and growth. Explore how the third’s strategic R&D initiatives drive cost efficiencies and pipeline advancement. Meanwhile, the fourth navigates pricing pressures in the refrigerant market with adaptability. Explore the edgy strategies of the next ones on the list.

Whether leveraging grassroots distribution networks or forging strategic alliances with industry leaders, these small-cap stocks can potentially deliver substantial returns.

SurgePays (SURG)

Source: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) targets the underbanked and underserved populations through convenience stores, utilizing them as distribution points. This grassroots approach enables SurgePays to reach customers where they live and shop for financial and telecom products. Also, this is leveraging existing trust and familiarity with local convenience stores. The underbanked population conducts most of their transactions at these stores, indicating a high potential for market penetration.

Furthermore, SurgePays serves hundreds of thousands of subscribers through its prepaid wireless service. Over 20% of transactions in lower-income areas are done through government-supported programs, suggesting a considerable portion of the target market.

Lastly, SurgePays attained a shift in net income in Q3 2023, reporting a net income of $7.1 million, representing its highest-ever net income. The company also experienced a significant improvement in its gross profit margin, reaching 30.7%, up from just 5.3% in Q3 2022. Likewise, SurgePay’s cash balance improved to over $12 million with minimal debt, indicating stability and liquidity. Overall, these factors may boost its valuation.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Source: CI Photos / Shutterstock.com

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) partnership with Lupus Therapeutics is a strategic alliance. This may accelerate the progress of NKX019 for the treatment of lupus nephritis. This collaboration gives Nkarta access to the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN).

A partnership with Lupus Therapeutics means that Nkarta has several key benefits. This includes access to specialized expertise in autoimmune diseases, making the patient recruitment process much easier and raising visibility within the lupus research community. With the infrastructure and resources of LuCIN, patient enrollment by Nkarta can be expedited, trial protocols optimized, and high-quality clinical data generated. This would support regulatory submissions and market access strategies for NKX019 in lupus nephritis.

In addition, cooperation with Lupus Therapeutics points to fast monetization through unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases and enlarging the clinical applications of its NK cell therapy platform. Hence, through this way of working with important participants and pioneers in lupus research, Nkarta can win more credibility, trigger scientific exchange, solidify the leading position in autoimmune therapeutics, and increase valuations.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) has gained effectiveness and productivity in its research and development (R&D) activities. It can be seen from the substantial cut in R&D expenses. Besides, there’s a steady progression in its pipeline. Although the company’s R&D expenditure for Q1–Q3 2023 declined by $31.4 million compared to Q1–Q3 2022, progress has been made in company programs, and new targets have been fulfilled.

Strategically, Zymeworks has sharpened its attention towards high-potential programs in its pipeline, especially for those with high commercial edge and therapeutic potential. The company’s 5 by 5 pipeline initiative aims to nominate and start five new clinical trials and five new molecules by 2027. That is a discipline regarding portfolio and resource management.

In addition, collaboration agreements with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) have provided rapid development support. The collaboration also takes some of the development burden off the shoulders of Zymeworks. Utilizing the experience and available resources of strategic partners, Zymeworks has fast-tracked the development of its pipeline in a cost-minimizing manner. Overall, these factors are favorable for Zymeworks’ valuations.

RCM Technologies (RCMT)

Source: Peshkova / Shutterstock

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Life Sciences and Information Technology Group has solid performance, with a 38.4% (Q3 2023) growth in gross profit year-over-year. This has increased revenue through high-value, high-margin managed service offerings. This reflects the group’s ability to capitalize on market trends and build the bottom line.

Despite macroeconomic challenges in the information technology sector, RCM Technologies’ decision to invest in market segments delivering secular growth has paid off. It has strategically invested in expanding the group’s practice areas, such as regulatory compliance and enterprise resource planning (ERP) design. This suggests an edgy approach to business development.

On the other hand, the Engineering and Energy Services division has strong execution capabilities. It can be observed in the timely delivery of milestones for world-class projects. Notably, client satisfaction with project delivery and solid gross margins suggest the division’s capability to meet and exceed client expectations, enhancing its industrial reputation.

Finally, expansion into international markets, such as Europe, and establishing strategic partnerships with large international operating original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) position the division for further growth and market penetration. Thus, negotiations for additional major project awards and plans to expand engineering, procurement, and construction management capabilities in Europe and North America suggest the division’s focus on capturing new business opportunities.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Source: Phawat / Shutterstock.com

We can also look at small-cap stocks like Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM), which continuously increases its operational efficiencies and productivity across its mining operations. The transition to mechanized mining methods, such as shrinkage stopping and deploying advanced equipment such as load, haul, and dump machines (LHDs) (scoop shovels), aims to improve productivity and reduce labor intensity.

Fundamentally, mechanized mining methods enable higher production rates, lower operating costs, and improved safety compared to traditional manual mining techniques. By investing in mechanization and automation, Silvercorp Metals enhances its operational edge, minimizes downtime, and optimizes resource utilization across its mining operations.

In addition to mechanization, Silvercorp Metals is leveraging advanced technologies such as XRT ore sorters to improve ore processing efficiency and recovery rates. These technologies lead to real-time ore sorting based on mineral composition, resulting in higher-grade feed to the mill and reduced processing costs.

Despite cost pressures bred from labor, energy, and material-related inflation, Silvercorp Metals has progressively managed its unit production costs. The company has attained a 4% improvement in Q3 fiscal 2024 compared to Q3 2023. Therefore, these costing practices, operational capabilities, and tech advancements may mitigate the impact of external factors on its bottom line and valuations.

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Source: VladSV / Shutterstock.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is capitalizing on its capability to identify and pursue attractive acquisitions that meet its strict criteria. The company has patience, waiting for a favorable market state before making acquisitions. This can be observed in the decision to avoid purchasing ships with sharply high asset values for nearly two years. Global Ship Lease’s patience benefited it by avoiding overpaying for assets. Also, it ensured that acquisitions were made at opportune times, offering compelling risk-adjusted returns.

When Global Ship Lease makes acquisitions, it does so selectively and focuses on long-term value creation. For instance, in May 2023, Global Ship Lease purchased four vessels with attractive charters attached and a compelling risk-return mix. These acquisitions were made when asset values had normalized substantially. This enables Global Ship Lease to acquire assets at favorable prices while securing long-term charter contracts that provide stable cash flows and mitigate market risks.

Global Ship Lease’s acquisition strategy is tightly focused on high-specification mid-sized and smaller container ships ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units. By concentrating on these market segments, Global Ship Lease capitalizes on its operational edge, widespread reach, and structural advantages that contribute to its valuation growth potential.

Finally, Global Ship Lease’s focus on high-specification vessels boosts its fundamental capability to provide value-added services to customers. Hence, this focus differentiates the company from competitors and maintains high utilization and charter rates.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

Source: Shutterstock

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) has managed its gross margins against pricing pressures. The company obtained a gross margin of 40% in Q3 2023, higher than its long-term targeted gross margin of 35%. Higher-margin carbon sales and revenues benefited the company’s gross margins from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract. These additional revenue streams contribute to margin expansion and offset the impact of pricing declines on the bottom line.

Additionally, Hudson Technologies has optimized its cost structures and operational processes to maintain competitive gross margins. Despite pricing headwinds, the company has delivered resilience by controlling costs and maximizing the bottom line. The anticipated growth in reclaimed refrigerants is derived from regulatory initiatives and increasing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives. This presents opportunities for margin expansion for Hudson Technologies. Notably, reclaimed refrigerants typically command higher margins, boosting Hudson Technologies’ gross margin levels.

Finally, efficient gross margin management enhances Hudson’s stability and investment capability in growth initiatives. By sustaining competitive gross margins and leveraging revenue diversification strategies, the company capitalizes on emerging market trends and drives rapid valuation growth in the refrigerant industry.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

