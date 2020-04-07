US Markets
XOM

Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%

Contributors
Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree in shale, LNG and deep water oil production and will cut planned capital spending this year by $10 billion as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand and oil prices.

Adds, details background

HOUSTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree in shale, LNG and deep water oil production and will cut planned capital spending this year by $10 billion as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand and oil prices.

Oil companies are reversing 2020 spending and production increases by an average 20% as countries limit air travel, order businesses to close and tell residents to stay home. In a one-two punch to suppliers, crude prices are down nearly 60% this year and demand for fuels is falling sharply.

The largest U.S. oil producer, which last month pledged "significant" cuts to spending, set 2020 capital expenditure at $23 billion and could go lower if required, it said in a statement. Exxon previously expected to spend up to $33 billion and had spent $26 billion last year.

The U.S. oil major's shares were up about 5% at $42.52 in premarket trading.

Exxon's market value has fallen 42% this year as the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has taken a toll on the energy sector. However, its stock has been a laggard for years, dropping 54% over the last five years compared with an 18% gain in the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index.

Oil majors chop billions of dollars from production, spending budgets https://reut.rs/39u1Dh3

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bernadette Baum)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular