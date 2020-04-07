US Markets
XOM

Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%

Contributors
Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree, reducing its expansion budget by $10 billion this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand amid a dramatic slide in oil prices.

April 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree, reducing its expansion budget by $10 billion this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand amid a dramatic slide in oil prices.

The company, which last month pledged "significant" cuts to spending, said it would reduce 2020 capital expenditure to $23 billion. It had previously expected to spend up to $33 billion.

Oil majors chop billions of dollars from production, spending budgets https://reut.rs/2WIDMre

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular