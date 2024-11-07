Lassonde Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Lassonde (TSE:LAS.A) has released an update.

Lassonde Industries Inc. reported impressive financial growth in Q3 2024, with sales reaching $668.3 million, driven by strong performance across divisions and strategic initiatives like new product launches and acquisitions. The company also strengthened its position in the North American market with increased U.S. beverage sales and plans for a new plant in New Jersey.

