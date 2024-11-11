Lassonde Industries price target raised to C$225 from C$220 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) to C$225 from C$220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LSDAF:
- Lassonde downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank
- Lassonde Industries Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Lassonde Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Lassonde Industries initiated with a Buy at Stifel
- Lassonde Industries price target raised to C$189 from C$187 at National Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.