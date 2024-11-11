Lassonde Industries price target raised to C$205 from C$190 at Desjardins

Desjardins analyst Frederic Tremblay raised the firm’s price target on Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) to C$205 from C$190 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
