Lassonde Industries Inc. - (LSDAF) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Lassonde Industries Inc. - said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $85.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lassonde Industries Inc. -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSDAF is 0.11%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 589K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lassonde Industries Inc. - is 96.90. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.76% from its latest reported closing price of 85.18.

The projected annual revenue for Lassonde Industries Inc. - is 2,239MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 251K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 159K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 27.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSDAF by 19.56% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSDAF by 53.07% over the last quarter.

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

