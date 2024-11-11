Lassonde downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank

National Bank downgraded Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$199, up from C$189. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LSDAF:
- Lassonde Industries Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Lassonde Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Lassonde Industries initiated with a Buy at Stifel
- Lassonde Industries price target raised to C$189 from C$187 at National Bank
- Lassonde Announces Major US Investment Plan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.