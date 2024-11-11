Lassonde downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank

National Bank downgraded Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$199, up from C$189. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade.

