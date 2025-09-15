LASR vs. IPGP: Which Fiber Laser Stock is the Better Buy Now?

nLIGHT LASR and IPG Photonics Corp. IPGP are both well-known players in the fiber laser and photonics industry. nLIGHT is a leading supplier in providing high-power lasers for mission-critical defense systems and advanced manufacturing, while IPG Photonics is a larger, established leader with a wide portfolio of lasers used in industrial, medical, and advanced technology applications.



Both LASR and IPGP support modern manufacturing by providing the laser and photonics technologies needed to work with metals, electronics, and advanced materials. However, from an investment point of view, one stock offers a more favorable outlook than the other right now. Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which stock offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for nLIGHT Stock

nLIGHT focuses heavily on high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, serving markets like aerospace, defense, and industrial cutting. Its emphasis on cutting-edge laser technologies for advanced manufacturing also positions it well in sectors like electric vehicle battery production and additive manufacturing.



nLIGHT is benefiting from strong demand from the aerospace and defense end market. In the second quarter of 2025, the company’s Aerospace and Defense (A&D) end market delivered record revenues of $40.7 million, up 49% year over year and making up 66% of total sales compared with 54% a year ago. Robust performance at the A&D business mainly drove the company’s overall second-quarter performance. Revenues grew 22% year over year to $61.7 million and reported non-GAAP EPS of 6 cents, a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 10 cents.



By leaning more on A&D, nLIGHT is tapping into areas like directed energy systems, missile defense, and laser sensing, all of which are long-term funding priorities for the Department of Defense (DoD). With defense programs benefiting from rising spending in the United States and among allied nations, A&D provides both visibility and durability to LASR’s revenue base.



In the second quarter, revenues from defense products were especially strong, growing 74.5% year over year, supported by shipments into the HELSI-2 program. Notably, the HELSI-2 program is a $171 million U.S. DoD contract to build a 1-megawatt high-energy laser by 2026. It is also advancing work on the Army’s DE M-SHORAD short-range air defense system, with field testing expected to progress per schedule.



Laser sensing is another area gaining traction, with products used in missile guidance, range finding, and countermeasures. Several classified programs are moving into the next phase and could add revenues later this year and beyond. Together, these efforts have given management confidence to raise its full-year A&D growth outlook to at least 40%, up from 25% earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LASR’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 18% and 4.7%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for IPG Photonics Stock

IPG Photonics is the established leader in the fiber laser industry with a strong market share in industrial applications. Its broad product portfolio caters to welding, cutting, and micromachining markets, making it a dominant supplier of fiber lasers to manufacturers worldwide.



IPG Photonics’ CROSSBOW laser system has further strengthened its position in advanced industrial applications by delivering higher precision and efficiency for materials processing. The system targets sectors like automotive, aerospace, and defense, where demand for ultra-reliable laser solutions is rising.



CROSSBOW targets smaller Group 1 and Group 2 drones, which are an increasing security concern in both military and civilian environments. The laser defense system is designed to be scalable and cost-effective, which can be deployed as a stand-alone unit or integrated into broader defense systems. During second-quarter 2025earnings call management noted that it has delivered multiple units to Lockheed Martin, following months of joint field testing.



Nonetheless, IPG Photonics faces headwinds from slowing industrial demand, especially in China, one of its largest markets. Increased competition from domestic Chinese players has also pressured its pricing power. While IPG continues to innovate with ultrafast and high-power lasers, growth has become more muted compared to its earlier expansion years.



Revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters, reflecting both global manufacturing weakness and rising competition. In the second quarter, IPG Photonics’ revenues declined 3% year over year to $250.7 million, while non-GAAP earnings plunged 42% to 30 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 also does not reflect rosy prospects. The consensus mark for revenues indicates a decline of 2.2% in 2025, while the same suggests an increase of 6.4% in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of LASR and IPGP

Year to date, nLIGHT shares have skyrocketed 173.3%, while IPG Photonics shares have gained 9.9%.

YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT is trading at a forward sales multiple of 5.91X, higher than IPGP’s 3.38X. LASR’s higher premium seems justified given its lesser exposure to the Chinese market, which is witnessing a weak demand environment across the industrial end market.

Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Buy LASR Right Now

Both nLIGHT and IPG Photonics are important players in the laser and photonics industry. nLIGHT is showing accelerating momentum in defense programs, supported by multi-year contracts, rising DoD funding priorities, and demonstrating rapid earnings growth. IPG Photonics is building new opportunities in counter-UAV and advanced applications; however, its near-term revenue pressures weigh on performance.



Currently, nLIGHT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the stock a must-pick compared to IPG Photonics, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

