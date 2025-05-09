Stocks
LASR

$LASR stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 09, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LASR stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,291,065 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LASR:

$LASR Insider Trading Activity

$LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 137,536 shares for an estimated $1,319,655.
  • JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,204 shares for an estimated $128,207.
  • JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,506 shares for an estimated $16,566

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LASR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $LASR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LASR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,753,019 of award payments to $LASR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LASR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LASR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.