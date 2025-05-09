$LASR stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LASR stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,291,065 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LASR:
$LASR Insider Trading Activity
$LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 137,536 shares for an estimated $1,319,655.
- JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,204 shares for an estimated $128,207.
- JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,506 shares for an estimated $16,566
$LASR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $LASR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,322,637 shares (+114.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,874,462
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,004,982 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,542,261
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 901,012 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,451,615
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 705,215 shares (+140.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,479,520
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 559,793 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,872,228
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 466,191 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,890,343
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 359,675 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,794,674
$LASR Government Contracts
We have seen $1,753,019 of award payments to $LASR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
