$LASR stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LASR stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,291,065 of trading volume.

$LASR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LASR:

$LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 137,536 shares for an estimated $1,319,655 .

. JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,204 shares for an estimated $128,207 .

. JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,506 shares for an estimated $16,566

$LASR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $LASR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LASR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,753,019 of award payments to $LASR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

