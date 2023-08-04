LASR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.80, changing hands as low as $11.74 per share. nLight Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LASR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.22 per share, with $15.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.24.

