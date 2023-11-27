Lasertec (TYO:6920) Price Target Increased by 5.19% to 28,424.00

The average one-year price target for Lasertec (TYO:6920) has been revised to 28,424.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 27,021.26 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21,210.00 to a high of 35,700.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.22% from the latest reported closing price of 30,970.00 / share.

Lasertec Maintains 0.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lasertec. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6920 is 0.29%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 9,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,429K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares, representing a decrease of 47.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6920 by 41.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6920 by 6.79% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 832K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6920 by 17.09% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 722K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6920 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 600K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6920 by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.