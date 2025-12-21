Lasertec (LSRCF) Price Target Increased by 10.52% to 174.97

The average one-year price target for Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCF) has been revised to $174.97 / share. This is an increase of 10.52% from the prior estimate of $158.31 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.55 to a high of $275.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.08% from the latest reported closing price of $236.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lasertec. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSRCF is 0.12%, an increase of 16.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 6,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,118K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSRCF by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 698K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCF by 27.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 528K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCF by 4.91% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 297K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCF by 2.92% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 275K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCF by 6.12% over the last quarter.

