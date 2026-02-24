Lasertec Corporation - Depositary Receipt (LSRCY) Price Target Increased by 34.53% to 42.47

The average one-year price target for Lasertec Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LSRCY) has been revised to $42.47 / share. This is an increase of 34.53% from the prior estimate of $31.57 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$57.98 to a high of $118.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.17% from the latest reported closing price of $45.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lasertec Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSRCY is 0.02%, an increase of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.87% to 110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 59K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 18K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 93.42% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 43.14% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 5K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

