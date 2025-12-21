Lasertec Corporation - Depositary Receipt (LSRCY) Price Target Increased by 102.87% to 21.13

The average one-year price target for Lasertec Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LSRCY) has been revised to $21.13 / share. This is an increase of 102.87% from the prior estimate of $10.42 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$60.39 to a high of $113.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.81% from the latest reported closing price of $45.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lasertec Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSRCY is 0.03%, an increase of 51.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.71% to 83K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 62K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 7.94% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 10.31% over the last quarter.

SPTE - SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 18.20% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSRCY by 13,350.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.