LaserBond Limited Eyes Expansion and Future Growth

Laserbond Limited (AU:LBL) has released an update.

LaserBond Limited has made significant strides in expanding its national presence by acquiring a 40% stake in Gateway Group, setting the stage for substantial future growth. The company has embarked on a strategic roadmap focused on innovation, customer acquisition, and market expansion, with promising prospects in North America and beyond. While immediate revenue growth may be gradual, LaserBond is poised for sustained double-digit growth, thanks to improved technology and a dedicated leadership team.

