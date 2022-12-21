Markets
Laser Photonics Surges On Receipt Of Order From Vitro Architectural Glass

December 21, 2022 — 10:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) shares are advancing more than 32 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced that it received an order from Vitro Architectural Glass.

Laser Photonics noted that Vitro was looking for a cost-effective technology solution that could handle delicate processes such as residue removal during the glass framing process. Laser Photonics' Cleantech 1500 JobSite is used for the new application of its technology.

