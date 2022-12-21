Laser Photonics Surges On Receipt Of Order From Vitro Architectural Glass

(RTTNews) - Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) shares are advancing more than 32 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced that it received an order from Vitro Architectural Glass.

Laser Photonics noted that Vitro was looking for a cost-effective technology solution that could handle delicate processes such as residue removal during the glass framing process. Laser Photonics' Cleantech 1500 JobSite is used for the new application of its technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.