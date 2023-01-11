Laser Photonics Spikes On 2 Mln Stock Buy Back Authorization

(RTTNews) - Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) shares are gaining more than 29 percent on Wednesday morning after the company's board authorized a 2 million share stock buy back program.

Shares of the vertically-integrated manufacturer of industrial laser technologies and systems are currently at $3.26, up 28.85 percent from the previous close of $2.53 on a volume of 3,522,383.

