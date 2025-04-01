Laser Photonics Receives Order For CTIR-3040 Laser System From MBTA Via Grainger

(RTTNews) - Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE), a global developer of industrial laser systems, Tuesday announced that it has received an order for its CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 - CTIR-3040 through W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Grainger, an industrial supply company, will supply the laser to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority - MBTA, which oversees public transportation in Greater Boston and parts of Rhode Island.

The CTIR-3040 will be used at MBTA's Maintenance Facilities for cleaning and surface treatment across its transportation network, including subway stations, rail tunnels, vehicles, bridges, and parking garages. The laser system will assist in corrosion control, coating removal, and surface preparation, improving the efficiency of maintenance tasks.

This sale, facilitated through Grainger, strengthens LPC's relationship with the distributor, further expanding its reach in North America and boosting brand visibility among industry professionals. Grainger serves over 4.5 million customers globally, reinforcing the growth of LPC's presence in the market.

LASE is currently trading at $3.15 or 2.6059% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.