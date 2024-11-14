LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION options imply 6.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in LASER PHOTONICS (LASE) CORPORATION is normal with calls leading puts 19:6. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.3%, or 32c, after results are released.

