Laser Photonics Corp. Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.63 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$0.90 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 44.6% to $0.72 million from $1.30 million last year.

Laser Photonics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.63 Mln. vs. -$0.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $0.72 Mln vs. $1.30 Mln last year.

