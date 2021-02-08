US Markets
Laser manufacturer Coherent receives $6 bln takeover offer from MKS Instruments

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc COHR.O said on Monday it had received an unsolicited offer from manufacturing devices maker MKS Instruments Inc MKSI.O to acquire the laser manufacturer in a $6 billion cash-and-stock deal.

The offer values Coherent shares at $240 apiece, representing a premium of about 24% to the stock's Friday close.

Last month, optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O said it would acquire Coherent in a $5.7 billion deal.

MKS said its offer represents a premium of 16% to Lumentum's proposal and includes a cash component of $115 compared to $100 in Lumentum's offer.

Coherent said its board has determined that MKS' proposal could lead to a deal that is superior to its pending transaction with Lumentum and it would engage in further discussions with MKS.

"We believe our transaction is superior," Lumentum said in a statement, adding that the its deal has a clear path to regulatory approval and it remained committed to closing the deal in the second half of the year.

