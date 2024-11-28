LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT Expands with Strategic Acquisition

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT (JP:3466) has released an update.

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT is set to enhance its asset portfolio by acquiring an 18% equity interest in LRF3 Properties GK for 936 million yen. This strategic move aligns with their active asset management approach, aiming to boost unitholder value through targeted investments in high-potential logistics centers like the one in Nagoya. The acquisition is expected to secure stable cash flow and rental income growth over the medium to long term.

