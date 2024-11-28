News & Insights

Stocks

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT Expands with Strategic Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT (JP:3466) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT is set to enhance its asset portfolio by acquiring an 18% equity interest in LRF3 Properties GK for 936 million yen. This strategic move aligns with their active asset management approach, aiming to boost unitholder value through targeted investments in high-potential logistics centers like the one in Nagoya. The acquisition is expected to secure stable cash flow and rental income growth over the medium to long term.

For further insights into JP:3466 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.