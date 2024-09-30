Las Vegas Sands's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Las Vegas Sands. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $82,258, and 6 are calls, amounting to $525,100.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $55.0 for Las Vegas Sands during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Las Vegas Sands's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Las Vegas Sands's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.85 $3.6 $3.65 $55.00 $219.0K 4.0K 631 LVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.6 $50.00 $91.9K 2.2K 207 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $40.00 $85.5K 1.0K 59 LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.75 $7.6 $7.6 $45.00 $57.0K 4.9K 75 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.64 $1.48 $1.48 $47.50 $44.5K 337 320

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Las Vegas Sands, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,013,472, the LVS's price is up by 0.06%, now at $51.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Las Vegas Sands

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.