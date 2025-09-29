Las Vegas Sands (WBAG:LVSC) Price Target Increased by 13.15% to 52.03

The average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands (WBAG:LVSC) has been revised to € 52,03 / share. This is an increase of 13.15% from the prior estimate of € 45,98 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 38,73 to a high of € 65,77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.68% from the latest reported closing price of € 43,12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVSC is 0.19%, an increase of 17.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.57% to 427,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 49,294K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,232K shares , representing an increase of 44.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVSC by 87.73% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,352K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVSC by 13.59% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,141K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares , representing an increase of 71.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVSC by 216.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,884K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,723K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVSC by 4.61% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 10,612K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

