Las Vegas Sands Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are up more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend over the last several days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $25.65, up 7.48 percent from the previous close of $33.17 on a volume of 6,806,988. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $28.88-$53.57 on average volume of 6,630,282.

