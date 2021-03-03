US Markets
LVS

Las Vegas Sands to sell properties for about $6.25 bln

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Las Vegas real estate property and operations to Apollo Global Management Inc for about $6.25 billion.

March 3 (Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N said on Wednesday it would sell its Las Vegas real estate property and operations to Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N for about $6.25 billion.

The properties include the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters