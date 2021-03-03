Las Vegas Sands to sell properties for about $6.25 bln

March 3 (Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N said on Wednesday it would sell its Las Vegas real estate property and operations to Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N for about $6.25 billion.

The properties include the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

