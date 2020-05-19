Las Vegas Sands to Reopen Some Facilities, Including a Full-Service Casino, on June 1

For those eager to return to the glitz and excitement of Sin City, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) offered good news today: The casino and resort giant is now accepting reservations for the June 1 reopening of its Venetian Resort. Located on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, the luxurious Venetian is the second-largest hotel in the world, and houses the Las Vegas Sands headquarters.

Las Vegas Sands closed its facilities on March 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak began, 364 people in Nevada have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with more than 81% of those deaths, 296, occurring in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

Image source: The Venetian.

Last Friday, May 15, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke about the 14-day initial phase of reopening nonessential businesses that began Saturday, May 9. He said the state is monitoring the results of this preliminary phase, remarking: "Our goal is to continue reopening Nevada in a safe manner. What we do now will determine what we can do next."

According to an update published today on the Venetian's website, Las Vegas Sands also intends to invite the public back into its resorts and casinos in stages. The Venetian tower will open on June 1, offering "the amenities of a luxury Las Vegas resort including: a full service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, our fully renovated Venetian pool and multiple retail outlets."

The company is using its Venetian Clean initiative to boost sanitation, hygiene, and safety. It is testing all Venetian employees for COVID-19 infection to lower the chance of transmission, while social distancing rules will apply throughout the location.

The other major Las Vegas Sands resort tower, the Palazzo, will open "at a later date."

