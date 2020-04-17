Las Vegas Sands Suspends Dividend During Pandemic

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) says that although its balance sheet remains strong during the coronavirus pandemic, it is temporarily suspending its dividend program. However, because it remains financially fit, it will continue with its capital expenditure program in Macao and Singapore.

The resort operator last paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Jan. 29 and was yielding 6.9% annually at the time it announced the payout's suspension.

Image source: Las Vegas Sands.

Saving now to do more later

Gambling revenue was almost completely wiped out in Macao as continued restrictions on tourists and travel have resulted in few patrons entering the city to gamble.

Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said in a statement, "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business has been unprecedented, and I have never seen anything like it in my over seventy years in business."

Adelson said despite being a champion of paying dividends, he believes it is imperative for a business to maintain a strong balance sheet for the long-term survival of the company.

"It is because of this optimism that we are suspending the dividend so that we have maximum optionality in pursuing our strategic vision and in producing future returns," Adelson said. "I commit to my fellow shareholders that we will revisit the suspension of the dividend at the earliest reasonable opportunity."

Las Vegas Sands has committed to spending $3.3 billion in Singapore to develop a hotel with approximately 1,000 rooms and suites, a rooftop attraction, convention and meeting facilities, and a live entertainment arena with approximately 15,000 seats.

It is also expanding and rebranding its four-hotel complex in Macao's Cotai district into a London-themed venue called the Londoner Macao.

10 stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.