Las Vegas Sands Singapore Casino Investigated For Money Laundering Controls

A big casino in Asia operated by Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is drawing scrutiny from a powerful regulator. According to an article published on Thursday by Bloomberg, citing a copy of a subpoena it had access to, the subsidiary that owns the company's Marina Bay Sands is being investigated for lapses in its anti-money laundering controls.

In January, Marina Bay Sands Pte's former head of compliance was issued a subpoena by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). It sought information on possible facilitation of money laundering, and breaching of internal financial controls through junkets and the provision of credit. Citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg said that an investigation is likely in the early stages, at this point only probing for information.

Image source: Las Vegas Sands.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Las Vegas refused to comment on Bloomberg's findings. Representatives from the casino told the news agency that it has investigated all allegations of malfeasance presented to it, and that it has not received any DOJ requests.

The American regulator is not the only government entity eyeing Marina Bay Sands' operations. Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority has been investigating its money transfer policies, Bloomberg wrote. Neither the casino nor Las Vegas Sands as its corporate parent has commented on this probe.

As with other casino companies, Las Vegas Sands has been straining under the weight of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak, which has decimated its business. Along with its peers, it began reopening its properties recently, accepting reservations for its Venetian casino resort in Las Vegas starting on June 1.

On Friday, Las Vegas Sands shares lagged behind both the major stock indexes and many fellow consumer goods titles. They rose by 1.2% on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.