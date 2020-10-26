Markets
Las Vegas Sands Reportedly Considers Sale Of Casinos In Las Vegas

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is considering a sale of its casinos in Las Vegas, according to the reports.

The company is in early discussions and no final decision has been made, the reports quoted the company's spokesman as saying.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the company is working with an adviser to solicit interest for the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the Palazzo and the Sands Expo Convention Center, which together may fetch $6 billion or more.

The proceed from a sale could allow the company to fund other development opportunities, the report said.

