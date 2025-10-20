Las Vegas Sands to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, after the closing bell.



LVS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being 3%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of LVS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 61 cents, indicating a rise of 38.6% from 44 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $3 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 12% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 Quarterly Results

Las Vegas Sands’ third-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have been fueled by strength at Marina Bay Sands and improving trends in Macau, supported by premium mass growth, strong travel demand and disciplined reinvestment.



At Marina Bay Sands, premium mass and non-rolling gaming volumes likely remained key growth engines, buoyed by a steady influx of affluent tourists and business travelers. The completion of the resort’s multi-year suite renovation program continues to elevate the property’s positioning in the ultra-luxury segment, likely supporting higher room rates and strong occupancy levels. Strategic execution around integrated entertainment offerings, enhanced food and beverage experiences, and convention-driven demand is expected to have bolstered both gaming and non-gaming revenues. Our model predicts third-quarter revenues from Marina Bay Sands to rise 38.7% year over year to $1.27 billion.



In Macau, Las Vegas Sands’ performance is likely to have benefited from a more aggressive customer reinvestment approach introduced in late April, aimed at reclaiming share in the premium mass and base mass segments. This and a full-quarter contribution from the Londoner Grand, operating all suites and gaming capacity, are expected to have accelerated property-level EBITDA and reinforced momentum toward the company’s $1 billion annualized EBITDA target for the Londoner portfolio.



Beyond gaming, diversification initiatives likely supported LVS’ performance in the third quarter. The company’s emphasis on entertainment-led attractions, luxury retail expansion and marquee events may have enhanced customer engagement and stabilized revenues. Macau’s expanding schedule of live shows and conventions likely contributed to consistent weekday occupancy and higher spending per visitor.



However, competitive reinvestment pressures in Macau, cost inflation in Singapore and weaker discretionary spending in China could have negatively impacted the bottom line in the third quarter. Our model predicts total operating expenses in the quarter to rise 9.4% year over year to $2.4 billion.

What Our Model Says About LVS Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



LVS’ Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +9.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LVS’ Zacks Rank: The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to register a 17.2% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average surprise being 29.1%.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Boyd Gaming earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 1.3%. Boyd Gaming reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN currently has an Earnings ESP of +89.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



PENN Entertainment’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 58.3%. PENN reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 92.7%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.