Las Vegas Sands to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, after the closing bell.



LVS’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being negative 9.6%. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Trend in Estimate Revision of LVS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 54 cents, indicating a decline of 1.8% from 55 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $2.84 billion. The metric suggests a rise of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 Quarterly Results

Revenue Drivers

Las Vegas Sands’ second-quarter performance is expected to have reflected early momentum from the full ramp-up of its luxury hotel inventory in Macao and sustained strength at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Strategic efforts centered on enhancing premium mass appeal, improving property-level execution and deepening customer engagement are likely to have supported overall operational performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The availability of all rooms and suites at The Londoner Grand in Macao is likely to have played a central role in shaping the quarter’s trajectory. With room supply constraints now largely resolved, the company’s ability to optimize group and individual bookings, alongside improved gaming and non-gaming programming, is expected to have contributed positively. The quarter is likely to have benefited from increased visitor activity tied to the May Golden Week travel season, with strengthened property-level merchandising and targeted promotional initiatives supporting traffic and spending.



Performance across other Macao properties — including the Venetian, Parisian and Four Seasons — is also expected to have improved, as Las Vegas Sands executed its multi-property strategy to stabilize customer mix and elevate per capita spend. Investments in table innovation, including new side-bet offerings and enhanced loyalty engagement tools, are likely to have bolstered casino productivity. However, lingering softness in the base mass segment and increased market-wide promotional intensity are expected to have posed some headwinds, particularly in customer acquisition and yield management.



Our model predicts second-quarter net revenues for Londoner Macao and Parisian Macao to improve 12.3% and 11.2% from the year-ago levels to $498.8 million and $294.7 million, respectively.



In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands is likely to have remained a steady contributor, bolstered by robust inbound tourism, favorable high-end play dynamics and increased property-level efficiency following the substantial completion of its renovation cycle. The resort’s positioning as a premier destination for both leisure and business travelers likely continued to support broad-based demand across gaming, retail and hospitality verticals. Furthermore, strong traction in mass gaming, along with the growing adoption of smart tables and side bets, is anticipated to have further enhanced revenues. Our model predicts second-quarter revenues from Marina Bay Sands to rise 9.4% year over year to $1.11 billion.

Margins

Las Vegas Sands’ second-quarter margins are expected to have been supported by scale leverage and favorable revenue mix, particularly from premium mass gaming and side-bet adoption.



Still, competitive pressures in Macao, including aggressive pricing and reinvestment activity across operators, are likely to have limited Las Vegas Sands’ near-term pricing power. Moreover, structural cost inflation tied to labor and utilities, coupled with transitional inefficiencies from newly activated hotel inventory, are expected have exerted some pressure on profitability. Our model predicts second-quarter total operating expenses to rise 3.3% year over year to $2.24 billion.

What Our Model Says About LVS Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



LVS’ Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +3.43%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LVS’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +2.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MGM Resorts is expected to register a 36.1% decline in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. MGM Resorts reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 25.5%.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Boyd Gaming earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 5.1%. Boyd Gaming reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8%.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Hilton’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 6.3%. Hilton reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.7%.

