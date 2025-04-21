Las Vegas Sands to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 23, after the closing bell.



LVS’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and surpassed on one occasion, the average surprise being negative 4%. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Trend in Estimate Revision of LVS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 60 cents, indicating a decline of 20% from 75 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $2.93 billion. The metric suggests a deterioration of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 Quarterly Results

LVS’ first-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from a strong recovery in Macau, strategic investments in Singapore and capital return initiatives. Attributes like high-value tourism growth and a robust entertainment and lifestyle event calendar are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



LVS is expected to have witnessed revenue growth across its segments in the quarter under discussion. Our model predicts Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao and Sands Macao net revenues to improve 9.7%, 11.4% and 19.4% from the year-ago levels to $616.4 million, $256.2 million and $90.8 million, respectively.



Our model suggests revenues from casinos, food and beverage and malls to rise 1.7%, 4.1% and 1% from the prior-year levels to $2.26 billion, $156.2 million and $175.7 million, respectively.



However, softness in retail sales in Macao, particularly at the Four Seasons Mall, could have negatively impacted non-gaming revenues in the first quarter. A pullback in luxury spending following the post-COVID boom and macroeconomic uncertainty in China might have weighed on turnover rents. Additionally, labor and operational cost pressures could have impacted margins during the first quarter.

What Our Model Says About LVS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



LVS’ Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of -2.16%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LVS’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +7.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MGM Resorts is expected to register a 29.7% decline in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. MGM Resorts reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 21.8%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Choice Hotels earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 10.2%. Choice Hotels reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.5%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Caesars Entertainment’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 70.9%. Caesars Entertainment reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being negative 454.8%.

